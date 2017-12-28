'Romeo' wins 'The Mettupalayam Plate'
Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) 'Romeo', ridden by Saddam Hussain, won 'The Mettupalayam Plate', the feature event of the races here today.
The winner, trained by Fahad Khan, is owned by C R Bala Kumar and V Sathish Kumar.
Jockey C Umesh rode two winners.
Three favourites obliged in a card of six races. PTI CORR SS .
