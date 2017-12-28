Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) 'Romeo', ridden by Saddam Hussain, won 'The Mettupalayam Plate', the feature event of the races here today.

The winner, trained by Fahad Khan, is owned by C R Bala Kumar and V Sathish Kumar.

Jockey C Umesh rode two winners.

Three favourites obliged in a card of six races. PTI CORR SS .

