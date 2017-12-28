Russia's Putin calls Saint Petersburg blast 'act of terror'
By PTI | Published: 28th December 2017
Last Updated: 28th December 2017 01:45 PM | A+A A- |
Moscow, Dec 28 (AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin today called an explosion that wounded 13 people at a supermarket in Saint Petersburg one day earlier "an act of terror." "As you know, an act of terror took place in Saint Petersburg yesterday," Putin said at a meeting of military officers in the Kremlin.(AFP) AMS .
