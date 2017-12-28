Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Ryan Murphy's musical drama series "Pose" has been ordered a full season at Fox studios.

The musical drama features TV's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, reported Variety.

The series, created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, is set around the mid-1980s in New York City.

It examines the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in Manhattan: the emergence of the luxury Trump- era universe, the ball culture world, and downtown social and literary scene.

Evan Peters, James Van Der Beek, and Kate Mara are aboard the series.

"Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany, who was cast in the show, will no longer appear in it after her character was re- written and will be played by Charlayne Woodard.

Production on the show will begin in February in New York and Murphy will be directing the first two episodes. PTI RB BK .

