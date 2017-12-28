New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) It is good news for filmmakers, amateur or professional, as they can now send in their works which, if chosen, will be screened at an upcoming film festival in February next year.

Organised by Sahapedia, an online encyclopedia on Indian art and culture, in partnership with YES Bank, the film screenings will be hosted as part of the India Heritage Walk Festival (IHWF).

The films, selected by a jury comprising of notable practitioners of arts and culture including renowned dancer and former CBFC head Leela Samson, will also be showcased on Sahapedia's YouTube channel.

"To reach out to the audience who cannot attend the festival physically, we are also organising the online film festival. This will both engage the audience from different regions and bring in the diversity that we are hoping for," Vaibhav Chauhan, Secretary, Sahapedia, said.

Besides the film festival, IHWF, a month-long and multi- city event, aims to introduce people to the tangible and intangible culture and heritage of their cities.

With host of heritage walks, baithaks (talks), workshops, exhibitions and instameets lined up, it will focus on diverse aspects such as architecture, food, heritage, crafts, nature, and art that make up the cultural fabric of the country. PTI CORR TRS TRS .

