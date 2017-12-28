Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Actor Sarah Paulson has shown interest in playing the character of Cheetah in the sequel to DC's "Wonder Woman".

Actor Gal Gadot portrayed the titular role in the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film. Actors Danny Huston and David Thewlis played her nemesis in the film, which also featured Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright.

A fan on Twitter suggested to Jenkins that Paulson or actor Charlize Theron are prefect fit for Wonder Woman's nemesis Cheetah.

"Hey Patty Jenkins, Giving that WonderWoman's rogues gallery is small, will you use her most famous villain 'Cheetah' in the sequel? "I also think that Sarah Paulson or Charlize Theron would be perfect for this character if you did use her?" the fan asked.

To this, Paulson replied in affirmative.

"Yes please Patty Jenkins," wrote Paulson.

Gadot will be back in "Wonder Woman" sequel, which will have her facing off against the Soviet Union during the 1980s.

Jenkins will also be back to helm the project. PTI RB BK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.