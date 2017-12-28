SDO, steno nabbed while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe
Aurangabad, Dec 28 (PTI) A Sub-Divisional Officer and his steno were today nabbed while allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials said.
SDO Anil Machewad demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for an official work, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Varsha Rani Patil.
He demanded the bribe through his steno Ratnakar Sakhre. Following a complainant, a trap was laid and the duo was caught while accepting the first instalment of Rs 10,000 as bribe, Rani Patil said, adding a probe was on. PTI COR NRB .
