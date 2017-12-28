Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) R R Lakshya Cup, a shooting tournament, will be held tomorrow at Karnala in neighbouring Panvel where top shooters from across the nation will battle it out in the mixed event.

Former Olympian shooter Suma Shirur today made the announcement of the one-day tournament, to be held at the Karnala Shooting Range, at a media briefing here.

"We have received 35 entries altogether in the seniors and the juniors category for the event," said Shirur, the founder of the Lakshya Shooting Club, which is organising the event.

The organisers said it was an 'invitation' only competition, where the winners in the senior and junior sections will get the cash prizes of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Among the prominent shooters, who will take part are Olympian Anjali Bhagwat, Tejaswini Sawant, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar, a media release said.

Shirur claimed that this was the only mixed event in the country and it will be 60 shot format.

She further said it will be an ideal match practise for the start of 2018 shooting season.

Last year it was won by Meghana Sajjanar, who has got a direct entry to the tournament. PTI NRB NSK .

