Kottayam (Ker), Dec 28 (PTI) Veteran Christian social reformer Joseph Pulikunnel died at his residence at Bharananganam in the district today, family sources said.

Pulikkunnel (85) is survived by three daughters and a son.

He was an orator, writer and philosopher, and the founder director of the Indian Institute of Christian Studies here.

He had questioned the style of functioning of the Catholic Church in the country.

Pulikkunnel authored several books, mainly on Christianity and published the most authentic translation of the Bible in Malayalam in 1983.

He has also founded several other social service organisations, including the Good Samaritan Project India.

