Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) Amidst the ongoing debate over Electronic Voting Machines, the Samajwadi Party has decided to hold a meeting to deliberate over the issue with opposition parties next month, a party spokesperson said today.

The Samajwadi Party has decided to hold a meeting for deliberating over the issue in the second week of January, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said.

This is an attempt by the party to maintain the sanctity of the election process and revive the confidence of the people in the democratic system, he added.

Deliberations will be held to chalk out a strategy for getting future elections conducted through ballot papers instead of EVMs, Chaudhary said, adding that invitations would be extended to the Congress, the BSP, the Left parties and the Aam Aadmi Party, among others. PTI SAB IJT .

