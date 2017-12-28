Kota, Dec 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted to death and his aunt sustained severe burn injuries when a high tension power line fell on them in a village of Jhalawar district this morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Arjun Meena (15), resident of Salari village, SHO at Raipur police station Kalyan Singh said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Arjun, his aunt Ghisebai (35) and cousin Devnarayan (15) were heading toward their agricultural land on a motorcycle when an 11 KV power line fell on them near Sameli Kalyan village, the SHO said.

Arjun Meena sustained 100 per cent burn injuries and died on the spot while Ghisebai and Devnarayan were rescued by villagers, he said, adding the woman sustained burn injuries and was undergoing medical treatment at CHC, Raipur.

A case was lodged under section 174 of CrPC and investigation was on, SHO Singh said. PTI CORR IJT .

