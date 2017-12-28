Sikar (Rajasthan), Dec 28 (PTI) Tension erupted in the city when a state roadways bus hit a motorcycle leaving the rider critically injured.

Angry residents damaged some vehicles, promoting the police to lob teargas shells.

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob and detained more than 30 people.

The injured biker was rushed to SMS Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition.

"The bus hit the motorcycle leaving its driver injured. A mob gathered at the place and damaged some vehicles," police said.

The situation in the area is tensed but under control, they said. PTI CORR SDA SMN .

