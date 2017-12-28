Nashik, Dec 28 (PTI) Police yesterday registered three cases of murders in the city in which three men were allegedly killed in separate incidents.

In a first incident, a 31-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by three men at Mahalaxmi Nagar rickshaw stand last night.

On receiving information that a man was lying in a pool of blood, Ambad police station officials rushed to the spot and admitted him to Civil Hospital at around 8:30 PM, where he was declared brought dead, a senior official said today.

The deceased, identified as Sahebrao Jadhav, was a rickshaw-puller.

Police suspect old enmity as the possible motive behind the killing.

In another incidents, two men were allegedly attacked by a group with swords in their dwellings in Rajeev Nagar slums at around 11 PM.

They were rushed to Civil Hospital by Indira Nagar police station, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased are identified as Dinesh Birajdar (22) and Devidas Ighe.

Police suspect old rivalry as the motive behind the killings, the official added. PTI CORR NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.