Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The triple talaq bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to gain political mileage and not for the interest of Muslim community, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP said today.

"If the BJP government had interests of Muslims in mind, it would have engaged all stakeholders in the community to ensure the law benefits them," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

"The bill was introduced to gain political mileage and not for the interest of Muslims," Malik told reporters here.

"As per law, there is a provision of a three-year jail for pronouncing instant talaq. If a man is sent to jail, will the government bear the maintenance of the wife and children for three years? There is no mention of this in the law," he said.

The Lok Sabha today passed the hugely contentious bill that criminalises instant triple talaq and makes it punishable by up to three years imprisonment for the husband.

The House passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by voice vote after rejecting a string of amendments moved by opposition members.

The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law. PTI MR NRB VT VT .

