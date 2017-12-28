Ghaziabad, Dec 27(PTI) The BJP has removed its Ghaziabad city unit president Ajay Sharma from the post for disrupting the marriage of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man in the Rajnagar area here claiming that it was a case of "love jihad".

Sharma has been removed from the post and Ghaziabad city unit general secretary Man Singh Goswami has been appointed as the officiating city president, according to a letter by BJP Uttar Pradesh State General Secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar.

"I have received the letter from the state head office and will obey the instructions," Sharma said.

A large group of BJP workers led by Sharma, and some people belonging to right-wing groups protested outside the marriage venue on December 22.

The marriage between the man and the woman, who were friends and worked in a multinational company, was later solemnized in a court.

Police said they used mild force to disperse the protesters. PTI CORR SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.