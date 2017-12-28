New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A group of supporters of AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who is unhappy with the party leadership, today staged a protest at the party office demanding a Rajya Sabha seat for him.

The sit-in by around 60 supporters was held between 3 pm and 7 pm. The agitators left after Vishwas tweeted that he would not appreciate any "unrest" in his name.

"Pl refer to my Nov 26 appeal, Country first, Party next and Person last. Fight for Swaraj, BackToBasics, Transparency but I won't appreciate any unrest in my name. Abhimanyu is a winner, even if killed(sic)," Vishwas tweeted.

The incident comes a day before filing of nominations for Delhi's three Rajya Sabha seats begins.

Although AAP's strength in the Delhi Assembly will ensure that all the three seats go to the party, the issue has brought to the fore the deepening divide within the party.

One of the supporters said someone who has been part of the anti-corruption movement, which was the launchpad of the party, should be sent to the upper house.

Last month, the party had approached former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to be one of its candidates, but the economist declined saying he would stick to academics. PTI SBR PR CPB SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.