Coimbatore, Dec 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured when a wild elephant took her in its trunk and hurled down in Valparai in the district today, police said.

The woman, Azhagammal, was attacked by the elephant when she came out of the house in Sholayar estate.

She was admitted to the government hospital, police said.

PTI NVM RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.