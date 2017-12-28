Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) A woman and her paramour were arrested for allegedly killing her two-and-half-year-old daughter in Anekal, near here, police said.

The woman was in love with her relative, who works in a petrol pump, they said.

On Tuesday night, she left home with her daughter on the pretext of getting her (daughter) treated in a hospital.

Later, she strangled her daughter near a hospital and fled with her paramour after dumping the body in a layout near Yadavanahalli, they added.

Meanwhile, the woman's husband lodged a missing complaint about his wife and daughter.

While the body was found, the woman remained untraceable.

The CCTV footage obtained from the spot gave details about the accused.

After a manhunt, the duo were caught, police said.

The woman said she killed her daughter to remove the obstacle from her relationship, the police added. PTI GMS RA ROH .

