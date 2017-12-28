Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor India today announced a major rejig of its top management with a new group chairman in Motofumi Shitara who will also be the managing director of the flagship Yamaha Motor India Sales, from January 1.

Motofumi Shitara will be taking over as the chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies from January 1. He will also additionally hold the position of managing director of Yamaha Motor India and managing director of Yamaha Motor India Sales," the company said in a statement today.

The decision comes after the headquarters called back the incumbents Hiroaki Fujita, chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies and Masaki Asano, managing director of Yamaha Motor India Sales.

The statement did not specify where the incumbents will be posted.

The company has also elevated Hirokazu Yoshimitsu, executive vice-president of Yamaha Motor India Sales, as the director. PTI BEN BEN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.