Hisar (Har), Dec 29 (PTI) At least twelve persons were today taken ill after consuming food offered as 'prasad' at a temple in Bheri Akbarpur village near here.

Several people had consumed the 'prasad'. However, condition of twelve persons deteriorated, police said.

The ill were taken to a private hospital in Uklana from where they were referred to Hisar, they said.

The condition of three persons is stated to be critical, police said, adding food poisoning is suspected to be the reason behind the incident. PTI CORR SUN SRY .

