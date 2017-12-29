Greater Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was injured critically when a tanker hit their car on Yamuna Expressway, police said today.

The incident occurred near the ATS building on Agra-Noida road in the Rabupura area yesterday when the car was heading to Noida, they said.

Three persons, travelling in the car, were critically injured, police said, adding that they were rushed to Kailash hospital where two among them were declared as brought dead.

They have been identified as Sachin and Rohit.

The injured, Neeraj, is undergoing treatment.

Police said they have launched a manhunt against the driver who escaped the spot following the accident. PTI Corr AQS AQS .

