Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has released 42 per cent of the capital expenditure budget till November, as against 28 per cent released during the period last year.

The information was given at a meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, here to discuss the expenditure and liability positions of various key departments, an official spokesman said.

The meeting was informed that most of the departments have utilised 50 per cent of the budgetary allocation for the current fiscal, he said.

Addressing the meeting, the minister laid emphasis on strict implementation of budget directives to ensure expenditure up to 70 per cent till third quarter and the rest 30 per cent in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

He asked the administrative secretaries to accelerate the utilisation of resources allocated in the budget.

"There is a need for keeping liabilities under check and to ensure that the projects are taken up in consonance with the resource allocations to avoid unwarranted fiscal liabilities," the minister told the meeting. PTI TAS SMN .

