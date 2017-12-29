New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) As many as 98 private members' bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha today including one to constitute a board for protection and control of stray cows.

Stray Cows (Protection and Control Board) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP), who introduced another Bill to set up a new Bundelkhand Regiment in the army.

Among others, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi came up with a Bill for establishing two time zones in the country for more systematic, inclusive and progressive administration in the country.

Shrikant Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena introduced a Bill for probation on distribution, sale and advertisement of online games showing violence and indecency. He introduced a bill seeking to constitute a National Commission to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

NCP member Supriya Sule introduced a bill for screening and free medical treatment of woman suffering from breast cancer.

She also introduced a bill seeking to provide financial assistance to widows and dependent family members of farmers who have committed suicide. PTI SID CS ARC .

