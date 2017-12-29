prosecutor Berlin, Dec 29 (AFP) A 15-year-old Afghan boy has been arrested suspected of fatally stabbing a German girl of the same age during an argument, the prosecutor in Landau in southwest Germany said, ruling out a terrorist motive.

The confrontation took place on Wednesday in a grocery store and the Afghan teen was arrested following descriptions given by passers-by to police.

It was not known whether the suspect was a refugee.

The German teenager died later on Wednesday afternoon in hospital from her wounds.

The girl had entered the store with a companion, who was not the suspect, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The reason for the argument was not revealed. (AFP) CK .

