Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) A six-month-old baby girl was found abandoned in Sector 12 area here last night, police said today.

She was lying abandoned between two vehicles parked on the roadside.

Police have asked a child care home to look after the baby girl.

Police were trying to trace her parents. PTI CORR SMN .

