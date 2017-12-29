Baby girl found abandoned in Noida
By PTI | Published: 29th December 2017

Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) A six-month-old baby girl was found abandoned in Sector 12 area here last night, police said today.
She was lying abandoned between two vehicles parked on the roadside.
Police have asked a child care home to look after the baby girl.
Police were trying to trace her parents. PTI CORR SMN .
