Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 2105 hours.

BOM29 MH-FIRE-6THLD BUILDING Mumbai: The central Mumbai area of former mill-lands, where a deadly stampede had occurred in September, witnesses another tragedy in the last week of 2017 with 14 people dying in a fire at a roof-top pub past midnight.

BOM23 MH-FIRE-RAHUL Mumbai: Congress President Rahul Gandhi through a tweet in Marathi demands that those found guilty in connection with the fire at a roof-top pub in central Mumbai, which claimed 14 lives, should be punished sternly.

BES15 MP-GREEN-CORRIDOR Bhopal: Two green corridors created in Bhopal to transport a heart and kidney harvested for transplantation.

