Shimla, Dec 29 (PTI) Biting cold wave conditions persisted in most parts of Himachal as minimum temperatures stayed 12 to 18 degrees below freezing point in high altitude tribal areas and other higher hills even as day temperatures rose marginally.

All natural sources of water remain frozen, affecting hydro power generation which dropped by 20 per cent.

Keylong, Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, minus 2.6 degrees Celsius and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius respectively, while Sundernagar and Bhuntar in mid hills shivered at 0.7 degrees Celsius and 1.0 degrees Celsius, followed by Una (4.7 degrees Celsius), Solan (5.5 degrees Celsius), Dharamsala (6.4 degrees Celsius), Shimla and Palampur (7.0 degrees Celsius) and Nahan (9.3 degrees Celsius).

The day temperatures rose marginally and stayed two to six degree above normal. Una in Shiwalik foothills was the hottest in the region with a high of 26.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar (23.2 degrees Celsius), Solan (22.2 degrees Celsius), Bhuntar (20.5 degrees Celsius), Palampur (20.2 degrees Celsius), Nahan (20.0 degrees Celsius), Shimla (17.7 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (16.2 degrees Celsius), Kalpa (10.2 degrees Celsius) and Keylong (2.7 degrees Celsius).

The local MeT office has predicted dry weather in the region for the next six days. PTI PCL IJT .

