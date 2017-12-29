Sitapur, Dec 29 (PTI) The body of a minor boy, who was kidnapped allegedly by his neighbours while he was playing outside his home, was recovered from a farm in a village here, police said today.

Manbahar Awasthi (11), a Class V student, was kidnapped from outside his home in Haripalpur village yesterday and soon his father received a call demanding Rs 5 lakh as ransom, Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said, adding that the boy's body was later recovered from a nearby farm.

Manbahar's father, Dinesh Awasthi, informed police and two of his neighbours, Mukesh Mishra and Harish Awasthi, were apprehended and interrogated, SP Kulkarni said.

Both the accused confessed their involvement in the kidnap and murder, he added.

"Police is investigating to see if any other person was also involved," the SP said. PTI CORR NAV IJT .

