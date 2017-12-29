Brain dead man's organs save four lives
Published: 29th December 2017
Last Updated: 29th December 2017 05:46 PM | A+A A- |
Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old brain dead man's organs have saved four lives after his family decided to donate them to a private hospital here.
The liver, kidneys and cornea of the man, who was declared brain dead after he suffered head injuries in a road accident last week, were harvested and transplanted to four ailing patients, a press release from the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said.
The liver was transplanted on a businessman from West Bengal, while one kidney was transplanted on a computer engineering from Tiruchirapalli, it said.
The second kidney was given to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here and cornea was transplanted to a farmer in Tiruvarur district, the release said.
Another cornea has been stored at the hospital's eye bank, it said. PTI VIJ RC .
