Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old brain dead man's organs have saved four lives after his family decided to donate them to a private hospital here.

The liver, kidneys and cornea of the man, who was declared brain dead after he suffered head injuries in a road accident last week, were harvested and transplanted to four ailing patients, a press release from the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said.

The liver was transplanted on a businessman from West Bengal, while one kidney was transplanted on a computer engineering from Tiruchirapalli, it said.

The second kidney was given to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here and cornea was transplanted to a farmer in Tiruvarur district, the release said.

Another cornea has been stored at the hospital's eye bank, it said. PTI VIJ RC .

