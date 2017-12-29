Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Actor Peter Capaldi has comforted a young "Doctor Who" fan who was distressed about the departure of star from the show.

Daniel McGilloway, a nine-year-old fan from Strabane, Ireland, penned a letter to Capaldi, which the actor promptly responded to as a Christmas surprise.

The boy's father, Brian McGilloway, posted a photo of Capaldi's gift, which read: "Dear David, I hope you are having a very merry Xmas.

Xmas is always good fun. Well, not always. Not every single second," Capaldi began the letter.

"Regenerating is not completely good fun. And it usually happens about Xmas-time. But you know what? Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, always turned out good for Dr. Who. The new doctor always becomes your favourite and the one that goes... well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him hard enough youÂ’ll see him, and he'll see you." Capaldi's final episode as the Doctor, "Twice Upon a Time", was broadcast on Christmas Day, and saw the actor regenerate into Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the role of the Doctor.

The actor, who has played the Doctor since taking over from Matt Smith in 2013, added, "It's like the Doctor says, everything ends and it's always sad. But everything begins again, and that's always happy. Be happy." He signed the note as "Peter Capaldi Â– Doctor?" and dated it November 23, 1963, the date that the very first episode of "Doctor Who" was transmitted on the BBC. He also drew a Dalek on the envelope.

The Doctor's letter arrived "via Santa", after the boy's dad, Brian McGilloway, had been in touch with the actor. PTI SHD SHD .

