for Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) A central team that took stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala, has assured the state government that it would recommend a short- term assistance of Rs 404 crore for relief works.

Winding up its visit to the cyclone-affected areas today, the team led by Bipin Mallick, the Additional Secretary (Disaster Management) under the Union Home Ministry, held a discussion with state Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac and other top government officials.

The state government has submitted to the team a revised memorandum seeking Rs 442 crore, Rs 20 crore more than it had sought earlier, as short term assistance.

Briefing reporters on the outcome of the meeting, Isaac said the team has assured that it would recommend release of Rs 404 crore for the state.

On the long-term rehabilitation package of Rs 7,434 crore sought by Kerala, Isaac said the state expects the Centre to sanction that as well.

"The state government hopes that the Centre will consider the package favourably as its long-term schemes are in tune with the Centre's schemes," the minister said.

The state has sought a relief package of Rs 7,434 crore from the Centre to take up various permanent measures for coastal safety and rehabilitation of cyclone-hit fishermen and farmers.

Lauding the rescue and relief operations undertaken by the state and other central agencies in the aftermath of the cyclone, Mallick said the best possible help was being extended.

However, the final decision has to be taken at higher level, he said, adding it was up to the ministers concerned to take a call on the demand for a long-term package.

"But, we find enough justification for the compensation sought by the state," Mallick said.

The cyclone that hit Kerala coast on November 29-30 has so far claimed more than 70 lives and more than 100 fishermen were still missing. PTI JRK ROH NSD .

