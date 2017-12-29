Commissioners of Haryana Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) Retired IAS officer Chander Prakash and advocate Arun Sangwan were today administered the oath of office and secrecy as State Information Commissioners of Haryana here, an official statement said.

Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki administered the ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the release said.

Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, family members of Prakash and Sangwan, senior administrative secretaries and top police officers were also present on the occasion, it said. PTI SUN IJT .

