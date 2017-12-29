Imphal, Dec 29 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat was today briefed on the security preparedness in the insurgency-hit Manipur.

The Army chief had arrived in Imphal yesterday in course of his three-day visit to the North-East states - Nagaland, Manipur and Assam.

Top Army officers of 57 Mountain Division and paramilitary force Assam Rifles briefed Rawat about the operational preparedness of the security personnel in the insurgency-hit state and highlighted the efforts of the soldiers for ensuring peace, an Assam Rifles release said.

Gen Rawat, urged the Army officers to continue the good work in a professional manner and in the true spirit of the force, the release said.

Gen Rawat was accompanied by Lt Gen Abhay Krishna, General Officer Commanding-in-chief Eastern Army Command and Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding Spears Corps, the release added. PTI COR SBN SNS .

