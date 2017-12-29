Beijing, Dec 29 (AFP) China today rejected accusations that it had helped Pyongyang skirt sanctions, after US President Donald Trump claimed Beijing had permitted a transfer of oil to a North Korean ship.

Responding to Trump's claim, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said "the recent series of reports on this situation do not conform with the facts", adding that Beijing did not allow its "citizens or companies to engage in any activities that violate" UN resolutions. (AFP) PMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.