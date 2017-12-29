By K J M Varma Beijing, Dec 29 (PTI) China today said it has sought details from India of a Chinese national reportedly arrested along the Myanmar border in Manipur.

"According to the information we received, the Chinese embassy in India has requested the Indian side to notify the relevant information," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement to the media here.

"We will continue following the development of the incident closely," the ministry said.

Media reports said a person, identified as Qin Min Xiv Xiang (55), hailing from China's Fuzian province was arrested by the Assam Rifles in Manipur's Tengnoupal district a few days ago. He was in possession of Chinese, Vietnamese and Myanmarese documents besides, foreign currencies, a pen drive and a compass.

Apparently after the incident, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi issued an advisory warning its tourists to abide by local laws, including avoiding straying into restricted areas, adding that illegal behaviour will not be tolerated.

The notice posted on the website of the embassy on Wednesday did not give details of any violations, but warned its citizens to abide by laws covering six areas.

These included not carrying prohibited items such as ivory and rhino horns, not overstaying visas, not working in India illegally and not breaching the law by entering areas barred to foreigners.

"There have been consecutive cases of Chinese citizens being detained, fined or investigated, charged or even sentenced due to alleged law breaking in India," the statement said.

Anyone violating the laws could be fined or jailed, it added.

"The embassy can protect the safety of Chinese citizens and the rightful claims of Chinese enterprises and personnel in India...but (we) cannot tolerate any illegal behaviour," it said. PTI KJV KUN .

