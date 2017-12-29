New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) State-owned CIL today said it will set up sports university in Jharkhand with the joint effort of its arm CCL and state government.

"To make these sports cadets self-reliant, a sports university is going to be set up in the same campus (Khelgaon, Ranchi)," Coal India said in a statement.

This university will have the total number of 5,000 intakes from across the globe.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) arm Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) "is committed to the inclusive development of the concerned population. The company, through its Kayakalp (turnaround) programs, is continuously striving for the upliftment of the society and overall development of its stakeholders. Be it the foundation of first Sports University of Jharkhand or aiding 56 schools to impart education...," the company said.

The government of Jharkhand has passed the legislation in this regard recently.

The students will study under-graduate and post-graduate courses related to sports, including Yoga, physical education, and sports science in the campus.

The students from Jharkhand studying in the university will get subsidy of 50 per cent in the education, whereas the remaining will have to meet the actual expenses for the self- sustenance of the university. PTI SID BAL .

