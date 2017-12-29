New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Building complexes that have come up in mill compounds in Mumbai have become death threats, a BJP member said in the Lok Sabha today, alleging collusion between municipal authorities and their owners for violation of fire regulations.

Kirit Somaiya's statement came a day after a massive fire broke out at a pub hosting a birthday party killing 14 people, mostly women, and injuring 21 shortly after midnight in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

He claimed that the building ran the pub illegally and recalled that 12 labourers had died in fire incidents recently in the western metropolis.

After Somaiya targeted the Shiv Sena-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sena MP Arvind Sawant said Somaiya had a habit of "encroaching" on other's areas but the incident had occured in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Sawant said there should be a judicial probe to find out the root cause of such an incident. PTI KR ARC .

