Shimla, Dec 29 (PTI) Consumer price index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) increased by one point to stand at 288 in November, while retail inflation increased to 3.97 per cent from 3.24 and food inflation rose to 3.91 per cent from 2.26 for the month.

The maximum upward pressure to the change in index (1.10 per cent) due to rise in prices of food, including wheat, wheat flour, Eggs, Goat, Meat, Milk, Onion, Tamarind, Bitter Gourd, Cabbage, Carrot, Coconut, Potato, Tomato Cooking Gas, Electricity charges, Firewood, Tuition Fee, Petrol etc.

However, the increase was checked by Arhar, Masur and Urad (pulses), Groundnut Oil, Fresh Fish, Poultry, Green Chillies, Garlic, Ginger Brinjal, Cauliflower, Vegetables, apple and Banana etc, Labour Bureau sources said. PTI PCL BAL .

