New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Central Water Commission has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) of the Ujh multi- purpose project to the Jammu and Kashmir government for evaluation, an official release said today.

The project will store around 0.65 million acre-feet (MAF) of water of the river Ujh (a tributary of river Ravi) to irrigate nearly 30,000 hectares of land and produce more than 200 MW of hydro-power, it said.

"In our commitment to fast track utilisation of India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty, the DPR of Ujh project was submitted by the Central Water Commission to Sham Lal Choudhary, Minister of PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control of Jammu & Kashmir yesterday," the release said.

Under the Indus Waters Treaty, water of river Ravi is allocated to India. "The DPR was fast-tracked pursuant to the decision taken in the meeting of the Task Force on Indus Waters chaired by the Principal Secretary to PM in Dec 2016.

"This will help India utilise a part of the flow that presently goes across the border unutilised," the release added. PTI MP IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.