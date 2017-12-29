Varanasi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Dalai Lama today arrived in Varanasi to participate in the golden jubilee celebration of Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS) in Sarnath.

The Tibetan spiritual leader will also address a two-day international conference on 'concept of mind in science and philosophy'.

CIHTS vice chancellor Geshe Ngawang Samten said the Dalai Lama would participate in the two-day conference beginning tomorrow on the campus. Nearly 150 Indian delegates and around 70 foreign delegates will take part the conference.

The vice chancellor said that CIHTS was founded in 1967.

