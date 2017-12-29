New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet today approved the education department's 'mission of excellence in sports' proposal under which it will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 16 lakh to talented sportspersons.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a sportsperson will be supported for his or her needs like food, sports equipment, sports kits, training and travel, boarding and lodging within the country and abroad and medical needs.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The scheme also aims to provide state-funded support to compete for selection in forthcoming major international events like Â–- the 2020 Olympics, the 2022 Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the 2024 Olympics etc.

"The government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 16 lakh to selected sportspersons. It aims to provide support to budding sportspersons and for those who have brought laurels to Delhi at national and international level.

"It will support top level sportspersons for receiving training and coaching to compete in international championships," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

He said a list of games and disciplines will be prepared by the Committee of Experts (CoE) comprising awarded sportespersons and other members.

The player will be selected if he or she has figured in the top eight national ranking or rating in individual sports as on December 31 of a previous calendar year, in his or her respective age category.

"There will be no age limit under the scheme. The player should be a bona fide resident of Delhi for the last three years to avail the scheme," Sisodia also said. PTI BUN TIR .

