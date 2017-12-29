New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Flight operations at the Patna airport were affected today as dense fog engulfed the aerodrome and visibility dropped below the required limit.

As many as four flights have been held up since evening, a source said tonight.

Of the four flights, three are of IndiGo and one of Air India, he said.

"Four flights are awaiting ATC clearance at the Patna airport for departure to various destinations due to dense fog which has enveloped the operations area," the source told PTI over phone from Patna.

He said that over 700 passengers are stranded due to the delay in flight operations.

Panta airport officials were not available for comments.

"Of the four flights whose passengers are stranded, two are parked in the apron area while one each on the runway and taxiway," he said. PTI IAS SMN .

