Tirupati, Dec 29 (PTI) About 1.5 lakh devotees from different parts of the country today thronged the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on the occasion of 'Vaikunta Ekadasi' festival.

With the massive queue complexes already occupied, pilgrims were waiting since yesterday afternoon in serpentine lines on the hills and they were allowed for offering worship from the wee hours of today.

After offering worship, devotees walked out through the traditionally bedecked sacred 'Vaikunta Dwarams (passage)', which is opened only on the Vaikunta Ekadasi day.

The presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara was adorned with several ornaments, including the giant diamond studded golden crown, temple sources said.

A golden chariot procession carrying the idol of the Lord was also taken out around the over 2000-year-old shrine on the occasion. PTI CORR RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.