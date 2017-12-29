New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Realty major DLF today appointed Saurabh Chawla as group chief financial officer (CFO).

Chawla, age 53 years, joined DLF in April 2006.

"...upon elevation of the group CFO Ashok Kumar Tyagi as whole-time director of the company, the board of directors...

has appointed Saurabh Chawla as Group CFO of the company," DLF said in a regulatory filing.

Chawla is a B.Com (Hons) graduate from University of Delhi and an MBA (Finance) from Pace University, New York.

He has 20 years of work experience in the field of corporate finance.

Prior to joining DLF, Chawla worked with Global Capital Management Group, First Capital, GE Capital, Intellistudent Services Pvt Ltd and Moser Baer India Ltd.

He currently spearheads the Investor Relations function at the group level and is also responsible for private equity, M&A transactions, capital market transactions (debt or equity) within the DLF Group. PTI MJH SBT .

