Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) A meeting of the DMK's district secretaries will be held here next month under the leadership of its working president M K Stalin, the party announced today.

The January 7 meeting will focus on "constructive party activities," DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan said in a release.

The district secrataries' meeting will be held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, at 10 AM, he added.

Incidentally, the Tamil Nadu assembly is meeting for its first session of 2018 on January 8. PTI SA VS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.