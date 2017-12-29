Patna, Dec 29 (PTI) Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a person with 890 gram of heroin worth Rs 2.67 crore from Bihar's Jamui district late last evening, DRI official sources said today.

Acting on a specific information, officers of DRI Patna intercepted a person namely Mohammad Guddu Sheikh (28) near Chakia, Jamui Mor in Jamui district late last evening and recovered the contraband he was carrying, the sources said.

Sheikh is the resident of Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Sheikh, the smuggler, has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and has been sent to Beur jail after he was produced in a Patna court today, the sources said.

The seized heroin is valued at Rs 2.67 crore in the International market. PTI AR SNS .

