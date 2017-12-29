Lucknow, Dec 29 (PTI) State capital Lucknow and adjoining areas are likely to witness moderate to dense fog tomorrow morning, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, the local meteorological department said in a statement today.

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest in the state with the mercury dipping to 4 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while Kanpur saw temperatures drop to 6.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather is expected to remain dry across the state with moderate to dense fog at many places in east UP and at isolated places in west UP, the statement said. PTI NAV IJT .

