New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) An e-catalogue was launched today to promote engineering exports through the 'Brand India' initiative, the commerce ministry said.

The catalogue would be compatible on different devices including laptops, tabs and mobile phones.

"Potential buyers anywhere in the world, will be able to use features such as advanced search with city, end use sector, certificates and product categories, the ministry said in a statement.

Launching the digital drive, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said this is a good initiative and all export promotion councils should consider doing this to promote shipments.

She further said that perception about quality of domestic engineering products was changing globally.

The e-catalogue covers four major sectors - medical devices, textile machinery and accessories, electrical machinery equipment, and pumps and valves.

Engineering Export Promotion Council Chairman Ravi Sehgal said exports from the sector is expected to touch USD 70 billion by end of this fiscal. PTI RR MKJ .

