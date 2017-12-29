Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Rose Valley ponzi scheme scam is in the process of attaching more hotel properties owned by the tainted firm located at various places in the country.

ED sources told PTI that the agency was in the process of identifying the properties which were either built or purchased out of the crime proceeds.

A few other properties have already been attached.

Rose Valley, according to ED estimates, had mobilised money illegally from the public to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore, out of which Rs 8,600 crore was repaid as the principal amount to the depositors.

Also an amount of around Rs 1,700 crore had been paid as interest to the depositors, while Rs 3,500 crore was expended towards giving commission to the agents at 20 per cent on the total money mobilised. This resulted in a total deductible amount of Rs 13,800 crore and this did not include the establishment costs.

The source said out of the remaining amount of Rs 3,200 crore, ED had been able to attach assets of more than Rs 2,000 crore so far after the seizure of jewellery articles from its branded outlets across the city.

Although the market value of the attached assets was slightly more than Rs 2,000 crore, the realisation which these would get at the auctions would be much more than that, the source said.

The agency will now move the PMLA court for obtaining an order to put these assets under the block. PTI DC KK SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.