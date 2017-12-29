Amritsar, Dec 29 (PTI) Police today booked expelled chief of the century old charitable-cum-educational body, Chief Khalsa Dewan, Charanjit Singh Chadha for various charges, including sexual harassment.

The charges were filed a day after he was removed following an objectionable video of him that went viral.

Police said that on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman, Chadha was booked for various charges under the IPC, including sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Besides, he was also booked under the provisions of the IT Act, they said.

The crime branch of the police department would investigate the matter on a day-to-day basis and submit their report at the earliest to the commissioner of police.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of the written complaint filed by the victim, police said.

The woman shown in the video had filed a police complaint accusing Chadha of forcing her for the "immoral act" and threatening her that she would be fired if she failed to heed to his advances.

In her complaint, she has asked for police protection, saying that Chadha was an influential person and could use his influence to harm her.

Chadha, however, had described the video as "concocted" with the motive to tarnish his image, saying the clip was "doctored".

The highest temporal seat of the Sikhs -- the Akal Takhat -- has received many complaints demanding to excommunicate Chadha from Sikh fold following the objectionable video.

Jathedar Akal Takhat Gyani Gurbachan Singh today said in the light of the video, Chadha has been summoned to appear before the five Sikh head priests and meanwhile a ban has been imposed on him for taking part in any religious activity, including Chief Khalsa Dewan.

Chief Khalsa Dewan runs nearly 50 schools, two management colleges, a nursing college and a hospital besides setting up a university. PTI Cor SUN DKS HP AQS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.