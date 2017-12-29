Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) A fire broke out at a mobile phone store at Shopprix Mall here today.

The fire was extinguished by the mall management and shop owners before a fire brigade team reached the spot, officials said.

Goods worth several lakh rupees were destroyed in the fire.

An electrical short-circuit caused the fire, the officials said. PTI CORR SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.